Special Delivery

July 06, 2017
Take photographs of your completed quilts and have them developed into 4×6"- size prints for postcards. On the back, write your message, print the mailing address, add the correct postage, and pop it in the mail. These are a great way to send family and friends heartwarming messages that say get well soon, thinking of you, or happy birthday.

-Virgie Williams

Monticello, Kentucky

