Special Delivery
Take photographs of your completed quilts and have them developed into 4×6"- size prints for postcards. On the back, write your message, print the mailing address, add the correct postage, and pop it in the mail. These are a great way to send family and friends heartwarming messages that say get well soon, thinking of you, or happy birthday.
-Virgie Williams
Monticello, Kentucky
