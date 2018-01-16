Sitting Pretty
When sewing, I sit on an exercise ball instead of a chair. I started doing this so when I was away from my machine, my young children would not be able to climb the chair and reach my sharp quilting supplies. However, it also offers the added bonus of ensuring good posture. Now I never experience a sore back and shoulders after long periods of sewing.
-Kristen Difilippo
Mahomet, Illinois
