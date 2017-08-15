Sharp Thinking
When changing the blade of my rotary cutter, I write "used" on the blade with a permanent marker. These blades then go in a second rotary cutter marked "paper." I use this cutter for paper, template plastic, and home decorating fabrics, saving my sharpest blade to cut quilting cottons.
-Marilyn Hopkins
Dublin, California
