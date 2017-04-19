Sharp Idea
I keep two rotary cutters in my sewing cabinet, one for fabric and one for batting. When the blade from the fabric cutter becomes dull, I switch it to the batting cutter. To easily identify which rotary cutter is which, I marked the handle of the cutter I use only for batting with a piece of blue painter's tape.
-Mary Ann Isenhour
