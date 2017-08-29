Settings Solution
Machine-quilting a project can take several hours and often is not completed in one sitting. Once you've determined the stitch number, tension setting, and length, write them on the quilt backing selvage in pen. The writing won't show on the finished quilt, but the information is right where you can see it when it's time to start quilting again.
-Brenda McIntyre
Owensboro, Kentucky
