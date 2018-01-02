Seeing Stars
My nephew has a July birthday, so I used red, white, and blue star fabric to make him a quilt. I had one star-shape quilting template, but I wanted stars of different sizes. I found that inexpensive, flat, star-shape cardboard decorations, such as the one above left, make great templates for hand quilting.
-Debbie Rohling
Schererville, Indiana
