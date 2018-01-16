Safety First
If your iron doesn't have automatic shut off, here's a way to make sure you don't accidentally leave it on. Plug the iron and a night-light into a power strip placed in a visible location. When you use your iron, turn it on and off using the power strip's switch. If you inadvertently leave your iron on, the night-light will remind you, especially when you turn all other lights off at night.
-Lisa England
Ashland, Kentucky
