Safely Stacked
Having recently become the proud owner of a long-arm machine, I have made several whole-cloth practice pieces to master the quilting process. Afterward, I used a variety of plates as templates and cut out circles from the practice pieces to use as protective layers when stacking pots, pans, and platters.
-Valarie Casale
Stone Ridge, New York
