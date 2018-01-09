To ensure that I don't leave the straight-stitch needle plate on my sewing machine when I'm doing fancy stitches, I place the zigzag-stitch needle plate (it has the wider hole) and the necessary presser foot in a small bag. This way I can't use one without the other. I learned the hard way that trying to do more elaborate stitches with the straight stitch-needle plate not only breaks needles but can really damage your machine.