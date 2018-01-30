On a Roll
To eliminate crease lines in quilts (made from folds during storage), I roll my quilts on swimming pool noodles. For larger quilts, I use duct tape to connect two pool noodles. To protect my quilts, I cover the pool noodles with inexpensive muslin before rolling on the quilts. I save space by storing the rolled quilts in closets, on a shelf, or under a bed.
-Helen Wolf
Lehaska, Pennsylvania
