On a Roll

January 30, 2018
To eliminate crease lines in quilts (made from folds during storage), I roll my quilts on swimming pool noodles. For larger quilts, I use duct tape to connect two pool noodles. To protect my quilts, I cover the pool noodles with inexpensive muslin  before rolling on the  quilts. I save space by storing the rolled quilts in closets, on a shelf, or under a bed.

-Helen Wolf

Lehaska, Pennsylvania

