Recycle & Reuse
I recycle worn cutting mats by trimming them to fit in the bottom of tote bags. The mats are lightweight but add extra support, making them ideal for handmade or purchased quilting, sewing, and grocery totes. The local foundry cut mine to size and rounded the edges, but you could also take the mats to a hardware or home improvement store if you don't have a saw to do the cutting yourself.
-Kathy Weed
Northfield, Minnesota
