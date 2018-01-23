Quick Reference
As a new quilter, I love building my fabric stash. To keep track of my fabric, I cut out a 3" square from each new piece and note on the back the yardage and where it was purchased (in case I need more). I punch a hole in a corner and string it onto a shower curtain ring, which I keep in my purse when shopping. There's a different ring for each quilt I'm collecting fabric for.
-Connie Field
Alexander, Kentucky
