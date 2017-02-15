Practice Makes Perfect
I am learning free-motion quilting and have been practicing on decorator fabric samples. The lines on the samples mean I don't have to draw or imagine a design. I look for paisleys and floral designs with lots of curves and shapes to build my skills. Paint and decorator stores usually have outdated books that they will give away or sell reasonably.
-Beth Stanfield
Durham, North Carolina
