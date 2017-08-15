Pinned Down
Local businesses often hand out free refrigerator magnets with a calendar or advertising on them. Recycle the magnet by combining it with an empty CD case to make a magnetic pin and needle holder. First glue a scrap of a favorite fabric over the advertisement on the magnet, then glue the fabric side of the magnet into the bottom of the CD case. Now you have a secure place to carry pins and needles while traveling.
-Cheryl Hughes
Mississauga, Ontario
