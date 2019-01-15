Photo-Worthy Finish
To avoid overlapping stitches when I machine-appliqué, I pull the bottom thread to the top of the fabric so I can see where I started stitching. As I sew, I hold the bottom thread straight out to the side to prevent tangles and snarls. After I've sewn around the appliqué shape, I pull the thread to the back and knot it for a secure finish.
-Pat Vacek
Houston, Texas
