Photo Finish
I take photos of the quilts I've made and use them to create greeting cards. To do this, print the photo, cut it into a shape (such as an ornament), and add a paper border. (Or, digitally crop the photo into a shape using image-editing software and print the altered photo). Then mount the photo on cardstock. I often make a matching card to accompany quilt gifts.
-Jenedel Wilcox
Frankfort, Michigan
