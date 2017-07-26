Personalize It
When making a quilt for a family member, I make the backing from strips of fabric that remind me of that special person. The strips I use are the width of the quilt by 18– 24" long. The backing on my latest quilt contains novelty fabrics, including prints with chili peppers, chopsticks, skate boarders, toy cars, and a Star Wars theme.
-Marci Morton
Littleton, Colorado
