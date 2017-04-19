Not-So-Nutty Idea

My favorite stiletto is a metal nut pick that often comes with nutcracker/bowl sets. The crosshatched handle makes it easy to hold, and the slight curve at the end allows for a clear view as it guides the fabric. I also use a magnetic bowl-found in automotive supply stores-for my pins. These two tools work great together since the metal nut pick is held magnetically by the bowl. No more searching for my stiletto underneath my project or sewing machine.