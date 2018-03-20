No-Slip Solution
To organize units for strip piecing, I arrange them on 8-1/2×11" foam sheets (found at crafts stores). The fabric does not slide on the foam, and you can stack the sheets easily in a tote bag when you're taking your project to a class or a retreat. This method is also great for storing and transporting appliqué shapes.
-Sue Olsson
Tyler, Texas
