No More Lumps
Advertisement
To prevent fiberfill from becoming lumpy or shifting when a pillow is washed, I add a liner made from leftover batting. To make the liner, layer two same-size pieces of batting and sew along three sides. Turn the batting liner inside out; slip it into a pillow cover. Stuff the liner with fiberfill and slip-stitch the open edges closed.
-Daphne Ward
Turner, Maine
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.