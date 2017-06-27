Mission: Organization
I don't have room to store all my quilting magazines, so I keep my favorite patterns and techniques in clear plastic page protectors. Two binders-labeled "Patterns" and "Information"-keep the pages organized and save me time when I'm looking for a specific pattern or tip.
-Patricia Wright
Greenfield Center, New York
