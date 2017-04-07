Mission Organization
Clear, plastic trading card pages help me keep sewing machine needles organized; their pockets are the perfect size for packs of needles. I organize needles according to size and type and keep the pages by my threads. If you have just a few needles, buy an inexpensive 4x6" photo album at a discount store.
-Cindy Eanes
Headland, Alabama
