Marking Quilting Designs
An easy way to mark quilting designs when I'm long-arm quilting is to use a makeup brush and talcum powder to apply the design over a stencil. I apply the powder once the quilt is on the frame, marking one row at a time. This gives me the freedom to change my designs midstream because the powder brushes off easily and can be reapplied.
-Virginia Korte-Castle
Carlton, Minnesota
