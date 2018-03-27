On the Mark
To make storing my fabric easier, I've made 1/8-, 1/4-, 1/2-, and 1-yard marks on my ironing board with a permanent marker. After ironing my prewashed fabrics, I hold them up to the edge of the board to determine the length, write the measurement on a paper scrap, and pin the note to the fabric.
-Sheila Toso
Florence, Alabama
