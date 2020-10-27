Make a Plan
To stay organized, I purchase two planners every year and designate one for quilt events only. I put quilt meetings, shows, exhibits, retreats, and other related activities on the calendar, and clip brochures, reservation confirmations, and other pertinent information to the pages.
Jo Ann Nellessen
Chesterton, Indiana
