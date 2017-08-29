Made in Minutes
A bulletin board can be remade into a portable mini design wall. Cover the cork surface with quilt batting or flannel. Screw eye hooks into the bulletin board's top corners and hooks into the wall. To view your new design wall from a distance, hang it on the wall. When you're ready to sew pieces together and need it closer to you, take it down.
-Beverly Sullivant
Upper Montclair, New Jersey
