Lighten Up
Advertisement
I love to do fine handwork, especially appliqué. Eyestrain is a problem if I work in bad lighting, so I purchased a battery-powered clip-on book light. I clip it to my shirt and am able to get the light right where I need it without fussing with a larger light. It's also great for hand-sewing binding, especially on large quilts.
-Wanda Rohloff
West Windsor, Vermont
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.