Keep Good Records
I keep a quilt journal where I document my quilts. I include a description of making the quilt, pictures, and a 2" square of each fabric used (if a large scale print is used, I include a larger piece). I create my quilt labels on a computer, so I also print a paper copy to put in the journal. Then I laminate the page so I have a permanent record that shows the true fabric colors and patterns.
-Debra Falco
Shirley, New York
