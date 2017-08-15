Just Picture It
Advertisement
I usually complete several quilt tops before taking them to be quilted. After completing the tops, I stack each one with its backing and binding and snap a quick digital photo. If something is misplaced, there is a visual reminder of the top and backing for my machine quilter's reference.
-Rita Jones
Placentia, California
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.