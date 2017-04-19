Hot-Pad Protection
Mini irons are great when I'm paper-piecing or doing intricate appliqué, but my holding stand never stays upright. Instead, I place a heat-resistant silicone hot pad on my work surface and rest the iron on it when not in use. The iron doesn't slip or slide, and no balancing is required.
-Lisa England
Ashland, Kentucky
