Hanging Around

I found a simple way to store my quilt tops until they are ready to be quilted-neatly folded on skirt or pants hangers in my sewing room closet. You also can use these hangers to organize in-progress projects. In those instances I place the pattern, partially completed pieces, fabrics, and other items in a large resealable bag that I clip to a hanger. When I'm ready to sew, I can quickly scan the closet for the project I want.