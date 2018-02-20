In Good Order

February 20, 2018
After laying out quilt blocks in a specific pattern, keeping them in the correct position while sewing them into rows can be challenging. To keep blocks organized, especially in diagonal rows, use a fine-tip permanent marker to label flat flower-head pins with the row and block number.

-Judy Thornton

Milan, Michigan

