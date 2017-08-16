At a Glance
Clear, zippered plastic bags used for packaging curtains and bedspreads make great containers for quilting projects. Each bag can hold a partially completed project with the pattern, fabrics, and other needed items. You can easily see what is in the bag and grab it for travel or guild meetings.
-Hope Martin
Zephyrhills, Florida
