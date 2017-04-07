Getting Organized

I have a large button collection (both of vintage buttons and those extras included with every shirt I buy), which I like to incorporate when doing appliqué and craft projects. When my husband was out looking for treasures at the local secondhand stores recently, he brought home an old spice rack filled with interesting glass jars. I decided to sort my buttons by color in the jars. When they overflowed, I started filling canning jars, glass beakers, etc. Now, instead of hiding away in a drawer, my button collection is displayed in an eclectic mix of glass jars on a shelf in my sewing room. They look fun and they're close at hand should inspiration strike.