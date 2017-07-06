Finishing Touch
I buy a lot of fat-quarter bundles and sometimes find a printed panel included. If I don't want to use the panel in a quilt top, I cut it up and use it for binding. Because it incorporates all the colors of the quilt, it gives the binding a scrappy, pieced look without all the work.
-Dorrie Richer
Chico, California
