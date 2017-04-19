Find the Floss
Advertisement
I found a great way to organize a project that requires using different colors of floss. I use plastic baseball card holders. You can write the name and color of the floss on a piece of paper and slip the paper and floss into each slot. This method is neat, organized, and easy to transport, plus you can use the holders again for another project after you have finished.
-Toni Strait
McKinney, Texas
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.