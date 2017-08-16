Easy to See

I have a dry-erase board hanging in my sewing room. On it I write in large print the rotary-cutting measurements of my current project. I find it is easier to read the large print on the board than the small print in a magazine or book. I also make notations on the board about what size needle is in my sewing machine and the date it was installed. That way I know at a glance when it's time to replace my sewing machine needle.