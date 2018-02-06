Cut It Out

Cookie cutters make great appliqué templates. They are sturdier than paper and come in many shapes and sizes. I place a cutter directly on the back of the fabric or on the paper backing of fusible web and trace around the shape. For traditional appliqué, add a seam allowance. If using fusible web, a seam allowance is not needed. I'm always looking for seasonal cookie cutters, such as leaves, hearts, and butterflies.