Cool Idea
I hand-quilt using a hoop, but in the heat of the summer the weight of the quilt on my lap made it too hot to enjoy the process. Now I rest the quilt on a TV tray. Air circulates between me and the quilt, making it much cooler, and the weight of the quilt is no longer on my wrists, which means I can quilt for longer periods of time without arm strain.
-Sharon Jasper
Bartlett, Tennessee
