Color Options
Advertisement
As a beginning quilter, I'm not always sure what combination of fabrics will look best in a quilt. Before sewing a whole quilt, I make blocks with different fabrics to determine my favorite combo. Blocks that are not chosen for the quilt are made into pot holders and given as gifts to family and friends.
-Rebecca Taber
Auburn, California
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.