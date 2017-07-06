Color Coding
When tracing a design on Glad Press'n Seal wrap for machine quilting, I use fine-point markers in two colors. I use one color to trace the machine-quilting design as far as possible without stopping and then use the second marker to go in the opposite direction to complete the design. It makes it much easier to follow the pattern.
-Mary Ann Peters
Athens, New York
