Color Coded

I use pins with different color heads to keep rows in order when sewing a quilt top together. I follow the colors of the rainbow. For example, on the left side of the first row I use a pin with a red head, then mark the next row with an orange pin, and so forth. If there are more rows than colors, I continue the color coding using two pins: Two red pins, then a red pin and an orange pin, then a red pin and a yellow pin until all the rows have been identified.