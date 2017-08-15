Cleaning Schedule

August 15, 2017
Staple an index card to the inside of your sewing machine user's manual to record the dates when the sewing machine is cleaned and oiled and has its needle changed. You'll no longer have to guess as to how long it has been between cleanings. This is especially helpful if you have more than one machine.

-Anna Balduff

Wakeman, Ohio

