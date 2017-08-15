Cleaning Schedule
Advertisement
Staple an index card to the inside of your sewing machine user's manual to record the dates when the sewing machine is cleaned and oiled and has its needle changed. You'll no longer have to guess as to how long it has been between cleanings. This is especially helpful if you have more than one machine.
-Anna Balduff
Wakeman, Ohio
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.