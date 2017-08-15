Choose Wisely
My scrappy quilts look great when the fabrics vary in value, but I noticed a real lack of medium prints in my stash when choosing fabrics for a recent project. Those aren't the fabrics I'm immediately attracted to, so I'm making a conscious effort to buy a medium print whenever I visit a quilt shop.
-Ann Druckmiller
Muscatine, Iowa
