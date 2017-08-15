Chalk It Up

August 15, 2017
Advertisement

As a hand quilter, I mark my quilting patterns with chalk because it is easy to remove. However, I could only mark a few inches at a time because the chalk rubs off easily. Now I mark a large area with chalk, then spray it with starch, letting it dry thoroughly before quilting. The marks brush off with a clean, dry toothbrush, but not when my hand rubs against the fabric as I'm quilting.

-Kit Brenner

Boerne, Texas

Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com