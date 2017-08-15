Chalk It Up
As a hand quilter, I mark my quilting patterns with chalk because it is easy to remove. However, I could only mark a few inches at a time because the chalk rubs off easily. Now I mark a large area with chalk, then spray it with starch, letting it dry thoroughly before quilting. The marks brush off with a clean, dry toothbrush, but not when my hand rubs against the fabric as I'm quilting.
-Kit Brenner
Boerne, Texas
