Built-In Exercise
I love to quilt, though the obvious downside of this hobby is lack of exercise. To move more, I keep my fabric stash upstairs, my ironing board downstairs, my sewing machine three rooms away, and my cutting mat and rotary cutter in between. As I sew, I get up, walk around, climb steps, and take breaks to do more vigorous activities. The efficiency lost is more than made up in my improved health.
-Bev Powell
Lauderdale, Minnesota
