In a Bind
Advertisement
When the binding for a quilt is made, I roll it onto an empty paper towel roll. When I'm ready to sew on the binding, I place the roll on a stand-up paper towel holder and unroll what I need as I sew. The binding doesn't twist, and the excess doesn't fall on the floor, where my dog or cat might play with it.
-Lynn Simis
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.