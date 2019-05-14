When I cut out pieces for a quilt, I also cut out the borders and binding. I press the binding in half and wrap it around an empty paper towel roll. I put the binding roll and border fabric in a gallon-size plastic bag. When I finish piecing the quilt top, I hang it with the backing fabric on a hanger and hook the plastic bag over the hanger. This way the entire quilt is together when the time comes for it to be quilted.