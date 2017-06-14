Attack the Stack
Advertisement
After finishing a quilt, instead of adding the leftover fabric to my stash, I cut it into strips and store it in a strip box. When the box is full, it's time to make a quilt. The finished quilt is then donated to a local charity. I also benefit by not having a large stash that clutters my closet.
-Teresa Pennington
Midland, Michigan
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.