A Dab Will Do
Advertisement
I rinse out used bottles of eye drops and refill them with Elmer's washable school glue. This works great for appliqué and other projects where a little drop is needed. It does not take as much room in a travel kit as a full-size bottle of glue and won't dry out like a glue stick.
—Janet Tyner
Corona, California
Share your tips for a chance to be featured: E-mail your tips with your name, address, and daytime phone number to apqtips@meredith.com; type Tips in the subject line.